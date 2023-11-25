Pedestrian killed in Coram motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Sixth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a pedestrian in Coram.

Leo Hietala was crossing County Road 83 at Hawkins Path at approximately 7 p.m. on November 22

when he was struck by a northbound 2013 Dodge Ram, driven by Jose Perez-Vazquez.

Hietala, 50, of Coram, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced

dead. Perez-Vazquez, 28, of Holbrook, was not injured.

The Dodge was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.