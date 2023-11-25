H2M collects over 750 turkeys during 6th annual turkey drive

Melville-based H2M architects + engineers collected over 750 turkeys for its 6th annual Turkey Drive on Thursday, Nov. 16, and Friday, Nov. 17.

The drive was hosted in partnership with Island Harvest, Long Island’s leading hunger relief organization, in support of its 2023 Turkeys & Trimmings Collection Campaign.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, approximately 38 million Americans, including 12 million children, qualify as “food insecure,” defined as a lack of consistent, dependable access to healthy food.

Since its founding in 1992, Island Harvest has helped feed millions of Long Islanders through comprehensive nutrition programs, including programs geared toward children, families, seniors and veterans.

H2M staff collected the frozen turkeys in the east parking lot of H2M’s headquarters. As the drive concluded, H2M had surpassed its collection goal of 600 turkeys and over 300 meals, each of which was donated to Island Harvest to support a family in need. H2M also raised over $6,000 in monetary donations from a combination of individual and corporate donors as of Nov. 20.

“It’s truly an honor to partner with Island Harvest every year and play a part in their mission to end hunger on Long Island,” said H2M president and CEO Rich Humann. “I’m grateful to lead a company that places so much value on giving back to the community,” adding, “My thanks go out to the entire H2M team for their hard work and all of our donors for their generosity and good will.”

H2M is collecting monetary donations via DonorPerfect through Nov. 30. Additionally, Island Harvest will continue collecting turkeys and other Thanksgiving food items through Dec. 30.

For more information on how to support Island Harvest’s Turkey & Trimmings Collection Campaign, visit www.islandharvest.org/2023-turkey-trimmings-collection-campaign.