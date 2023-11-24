BE THEIR GUEST: ‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens at the Engeman Theater for the holidays

1 of 7

By Julianne Mosher

It’s a tale as old as time … true as it can be. The Disney classic, Beauty and the Beast, has made its way to the John W. Engeman Theater in Northport and it’s the perfect start to the upcoming holiday season right in our backyard. Known as one of the most enchanting musicals in modern history, and based on Disney’s 1991 Academy Award-winning film, this production is just as good as when it opened on Broadway in 1994.

Directed by Drew Humphrey with musical direction by Nick Wilders, the story sets off with a beautifully curated interpretative dance of the enchantress seeking shelter at the prince’s castle years before. Shunning her away due to her dire appearance, she curses the prince and forms him into a hideous beast — a spell that can only be broken if he falls in love and receives that love in return. The enchantress pirouettes across the floor, handing the creature a rose which will be the timer on how long he has before the spell takes its full course.

But then, the scene changes, and we say “bonjour” to the baker, merchants, silly girls and townspeople of a quiet French village who are questioning the beautiful, but peculiar, Belle, played by Engeman newcomer Daniela Rodrigo. With her head always stuck in a book, she is naïve to the glances and comments she gets from her male counterparts, especially Gaston — a selfish, manly hunter who believes Belle is almost as pretty as himself.

Played by Tim Rogan, who just came off of the Engeman’s The Sound of Music, Gaston’s character is almost identical to the cartoon version. From his look to the voice, one could close their eyes and feel as if they’re listening to the movie’s soundtrack. His silly sidekick Lefou (Noah Ruebeck) brings such comedic relief to Gaston’s toxic masculinity that it’s the perfect pair.

Rodrigo, too, is a beauty in looks but also in voice. One of the most magical moments later on in the show was when she walked out onto the stage in the signature yellow gown. The audience gasped. But before we get to that jaw-dropping moment, we’re introduced to Maurice (John J Trujillo), Belle’s quirky inventor father who ends up lost at the castle across the woods. Tired, cold and hungry, he wanders inside where he’s met with some of our favorite characters — Cogsworth (Robert Anthony Jones), Lumiere (Jonathan Cobrda), Babette (Samantha Littleford), Mrs. Potts (Caitlin Burke) and her son, Chip (Sadie Mathers), and Madame de la Grande Bouche (Celia Tedde) — employees of the castle who were unfortunately part of the enchantress’s spell.

And while this clock, candlestick holder, feather duster, teapot and tea cup, and dresser chest were all wonderful hosts, their master, the beastly prince, was not and shuns the old man to the dungeon.

On the lookout for her father, Belle ends up in the castle where she tries to rescue him, but the beast catches them both and the young woman sacrifices herself to be a prisoner rather than her father. But a light goes off (and it’s not just Lumiere’s hands giving a spark). Everyone realizes that Belle might be the answer to their prayers. If she can fall in love with the beast, then maybe everyone can be human again.

We’re taken back to some of the classic songs we know and love, “Be Our Guest,” “Gaston,” “Something There,” “Human Again” and the timeless classic, “Beauty and the Beast,” which had audience members in tears. Burke’s rendition of the song, originally performed by Angela Lansbury, sounded just like the late actress. Again, you’d think you’re listening to the original album.

On top of fantastic vocals and stellar acting, the dancing was exciting with a mix of ballet, chorus line and some tap thrown in, as well. The costumes were stunning, as one would expect from such an extravagant show, especially during “Be Our Guest,” with the entire ensemble dressed as everything from cutlery, to mixing whisks and a chandelier.

But nothing beats the beast, who looked truly terrifying, but still lovable somehow.

The set was beautifully designed, moving back and forth from the tiny French village to the prince’s castle with a pub, dark forest and library in between.

Running now until Dec. 31, the Engeman’s production of Beauty and the Beast is a must-see this holiday season for everyone young or old. Tickets are available by calling the theater directly at 631-261-2900, visiting the box office at 250 Main Street in Northport or online at www.engemantheater.com.

You never know … This show might perhaps have “something there that wasn’t there before.”