Holtsville man pleads guilty to leaving scene of crash that killed pedestrian

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced that Kevin Galloway, 53, of Holtsville, pleaded guilty to felony Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting, following a crash in Huntington Station that killed 48-year-old Natividad Interiano, of Huntington, in August 2023.

“This defendant left Mr. Interiano in the street to die,” said District Attorney Tierney. “My Office remains committed to thoroughly investigating vehicular fatalities and prosecuting drivers who jeopardize the safety of our roadways and citizens in Suffolk County.”

According to the investigation, on August 27, 2023, at approximately 9:12 p.m., nearby video footage captured Galloway traveling eastbound in his black 2003 Chevrolet Suburban and strike Interiano as he was crossing the intersection on East Pulaski Road in Huntington Station. Interiano, who had been walking with a cane, was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of the crash. After the incident, Galloway fled the scene where another video surveillance camera captured him entering a BP Gas Station on Park Avenue in Huntington Station. The video footage depicted Galloway pulling into the gas station, inspecting the front end of his vehicle, and pushing the left headlight back into the vehicle before driving away.

On August 28, 2023, in an attempt to evade law enforcement, Galloway replaced the hood, front grill, and rims of his vehicle. The next day, Galloway took the damaged parts of the vehicle to a recycling center in Medford where they were scrapped for cash. Galloway was subsequently arrested on September 1, 2023, when he admitted to driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

On November 6, 2023, Galloway pleaded guilty before Supreme Court Justice, the Honorable Timothy P. Mazzei, to Leaving the Scene of an Incident Without Reporting, a Class D felony. Galloway is due back in court for sentencing on January 10, 2023, and he is being represented by Eric Besso, Esq.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys James McCormack and Raymond Varuolo of the Vehicular Crime Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Joseph Bianco of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Major Case Unit.