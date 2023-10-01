Wanted for Commack Grand Larceny

1 of 4

Just released! Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are

seeking the public’s help to identify and locate two women who used stolen credit cards

at a Commack store in September.

A woman reported her credit cards were stolen from her purse, which was in a shopping

cart at Costco, located at 10 Garet Place, at approximately 4 p.m. on September 7. The

credit card was later used at Walmart, located at 85 Crooked Hill Road, by two women

who attempted to charge more than $2,300 worth of merchandise to the card.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an

arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime

Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app

which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or

online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.