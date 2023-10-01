Home Police & Fire Pedestrian seriously injured in Patchogue motor vehicle crash
Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously
injured a pedestrian in Patchogue on Sept. 27.
Joseph Wyjama was crossing Medford Avenue, just south of East Roe Boulevard, when he was struck
by a southbound 2012 Nissan Altima at approximately 12 a.m.
Wyjama, 23, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious,
but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver of the Nissan, Ersoy Mizrak, 50, of Patchogue, was not
injured.
The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the
crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.