Pedestrian seriously injured in Patchogue motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fifth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously

injured a pedestrian in Patchogue on Sept. 27.

Joseph Wyjama was crossing Medford Avenue, just south of East Roe Boulevard, when he was struck

by a southbound 2012 Nissan Altima at approximately 12 a.m.

Wyjama, 23, of Medford, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious,

but non-life-threatening, injuries. The driver of the Nissan, Ersoy Mizrak, 50, of Patchogue, was not

injured.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the

crash to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.