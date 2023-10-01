Man arrested for 2022 Smithtown shooting

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Sept. 28 for a Smithtown shooting that occurred in July of last year.

Joseph Llapa shot a 23-year-old man in the arm as the man was getting into a vehicle as a passenger outside of a social club, located at 253 West Main St., on July 3, 2022, at approximately 3:45 a.m. The victim was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Suffolk County Police Third Precinct Patrol arrested Llapa on Fifth Ave. in Bay Shore and brought him to the Fourth Precinct, located at 727 Veterans Memorial Highway in Smithtown, for arrest processing by Fourth Squad Detectives, at approximately 9:30 p.m.

Llapa, 22, of Bay Shore, was charged with Assault 2nd Degree and Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree. He is being held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned this morning at First District Court in Central Islip.