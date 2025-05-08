Wanted for alleged Medford petit larceny

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month.

The woman pictured above allegedly stole a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey from Pope Wines and Liquors, located at 2775 Route 112, on May 2 at approximately 11 a.m. She fled in a white Honda Pilot.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online