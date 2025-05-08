Wanted for alleged Medford petit larceny
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the woman who allegedly stole merchandise from a Medford store this month.
The woman pictured above allegedly stole a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey from Pope Wines and Liquors, located at 2775 Route 112, on May 2 at approximately 11 a.m. She fled in a white Honda Pilot.
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online