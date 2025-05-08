Electric bicycle stolen from Medford yard

1 of 2

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate a person who stole an electric bike in April. An unknown man entered a property on Fairmont Avenue in Medford at approximately 9:45 p.m. on April 30 and stole a “Big Cat” electric bicycle from the yard. The bike is valued at approximately $500.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.