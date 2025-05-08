Suffolk County D.A.: Holbrook father sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison for death of toddler

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney announced on May 7 that Wilkens Adonis, age 39, of Holbrook, was sentenced to 5 to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty in March to Manslaughter in the Second Degree, for his role in the fatal overdose of his 14-month-old son Joseph Adonis.

“The death of 14-month-old Joseph Adonis was as preventable as it was tragic,” said District Attorney Tierney. “Fentanyl should not be in houses where children reside. This should be a wake-up call to our state lawmakers. They need to make common sense changes to our laws to protect children.”

According to court documents and the defendant’s admissions during his guilty plea allocution, on January 3, 2024, Suffolk County Police responded to a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child at a residence in Holbrook. When they arrived, law enforcement found the defendant, his girlfriend, and their unresponsive 14-month-old son in the couple’s bedroom. The toddler was taken via ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.