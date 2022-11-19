Veterans honored during moving ceremony at Greenlawn Memorial Park

1 of 59

By Michael Scro

A Veteran’s Day ceremony was held at Greenlawn Memorial Park this past Veterans Day on November 11th at 11 a.m., where attendees participated in the honoring of veterans of the United States Armed Forces.

Hosted by American Legion Post 1244, it featured neighboring American Legion members, Greenlawn Fire Department members, as well as community groups, Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts, and family/friends of veterans.

Donna Boyle, commander of American Legion Post 1244, noted it is the only ceremony in the Town of Huntington that is held on Veteran’s Day, and said the ceremony notes all six branches of the United States Military: Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and Space Force.

“America has been an all volunteer force since before 1978, which is when I joined the service,” Boyle said. “Approximately one percent of Americans have assumed the responsibility for ensuring that America’s ideals continue, and we owe these veterans a large thank you.”

Father John Carr, Chapin of American Legion Post 1244, read aloud a prayer to honor veterans, followed by the wreath presentations around the memorial statues and monuments at the park. Wreaths were presented by American Legion 1244, Greenlawn Fire Department, Greenlawn Civic Association, Greenlawn Lions Club, Girl Scout Troop 706 and 519 and Boy Scout Troop 2255 and 32.

“We thank everyone for coming out today, and we thank our young children for coming to learn respect for American — it is very important,” Boyle said.