Woman Injured in Huntington Station motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that seriously injured a woman in Huntington Station on Nov. 14. Rebecca DeWitt was driving a 2021 Honda, when she attempted to make a left turn onto Jericho Turnpike, from southbound Schiller Avenue and was struck by a 2022 BMW being driven westbound on Jericho Turnpike by Marianne Bagatta at approximately 5:15 p.m. DeWitt, 22, of Melville, was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital via Suffolk County Police helicopter with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Bagatta, 44, of Huntington Station, was not injured.