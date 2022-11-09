Veterans Day events on the North Shore

THANK YOU VETERANS!

Each November, individuals across the United States gather to remember and honor the brave men and women who devoted their lives to maintaining the freedoms U.S. residents continue to enjoy. Veterans Day is celebrated on November 11 and pays tribute to all American veterans — including the living and deceased — but especially thanks the living veterans who served honorably during war or peacetime, according to History.com.

Veterans Day originally was known as Armistice Day, which was established to commemorate the end of World War I. In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower officially changed the name of the holiday to Veterans Day in an effort to recognize all veterans.

That name change is just one of many interesting facts about Veterans Day.

• November 11, 1918, was largely considered the end of the “war to end all wars,” even though the Treaty of Versailles, which officially ended World War I, was signed roughly seven months later on June 28, 1919.

• The last living American WWI veteran, Frank Buckles, died in 2011.

• While Veterans Day is an American holiday, Canada, Great Britain, Australia, and France also honor the veterans of World War I and World War II on or near November 11th. Canada celebrates Remembrance Day, while Britain observes Remembrance Sunday each year on the second Sunday of November.

• The United States Bureau of Labor Statistics indicates women make up approximately 10 percent of the veteran population. By 2025, that number is expected to climb to 12 percent.

• In 2016, President Barack Obama signed the Veterans Day Moment of Silence Act. At 3:11 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time) on Veterans Day, a moment of silence is observed and continues for 120 seconds.

• Data from the Department of Veterans Affairs says there are around 19 million U.S. veterans as of 2021.

Here are some Veterans Day events on Nov. 11 :

East Setauket

VFW Post 3054 will host a veterans recognition service at the Memorial Park at the corner of Shore Road and Route 25A in East Setauket on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. Residents are invited to join local veterans for a short ceremony that will feature the laying of wreaths from local community groups. For further details, call 631-751-5541.

Greenlawn

Hosted by American Legion Post 1244, a Veterans Day ceremony will be held at Greenlawn Memorial Park, Pulaski Road, Greenlawn on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. with neighboring American Legion posts plus many community groups and Scouts. Call 516-523-9391.

Port Jefferson

American Legion Wilson Ritch Post 432 invites the community to attend its Centennial Veterans Day/Armistice Day Memorial Observance Remembrance at Veterans Memorial Park on East Broadway in Port Jefferson (across from Village Hall) on Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. For more information, call 631-626-2911.

Smithtown

Smithtown American Legion Post 833, and Smithtown Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10870 will hold a Veterans Day Ceremony honoring our nations veterans at Veterans Plaze, Main St., Smithtown on Nov. 11 at 10:45 p.m. Local Boy and Girl scout troops, Smithtown HS students, State, County and Town dignitaries will participate in the event.Questions? Call 724-1804.

Sound Beach

The Sound Beach Civic Association will hold a Veterans Day service on Nov. 11 at the Sound Beach Veterans Memorial Park on New York Ave. at 11 a.m. All are welcome. For more information call 631-744-6952.

St. James

Sgt. John W. Cooke VFW Post 395 will host a Veterans Day Parade in St. James on Nov. 11. The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. and head down Lake Avenue to St. James Elementary School. For more info, call 516-987-6201.