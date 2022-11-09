Motorcyclist killed in West Hills

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a motorcyclist in West Hills on Nov. 6. Michael Bonsera was operating a 2017 Harley-Davidson southbound on Round Swamp Road when the motorcycle crossed over the double yellow lines into the northbound lanes and collided with 2016 Chevrolet Traverse being driven by Kathryn Cammarata at 1:23 p.m.

Bonsera, 48, of East Norwich, was transported via ambulance to Northwell Health Plainview Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Cammarata, 67, of Huntington, was transported to Huntington Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were impounded for safety checks. Anyone with information on this crash is asked to call the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.