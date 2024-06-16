Vanderbilt Museum to host special tour of mansion’s rose garden June 17

1 of 3

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport hosts a special tour of the mansion’s organic rose garden with the Centerport Garden Club (CGC) on Monday, June 17 at 10:30 a.m. to celebrate the second year since its revival and redesign.

Members of the Centerport Garden Club (CGC), in coordination with Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum staff, redesigned, planted and continuously maintain the historic organic rose garden. The plantings, in addition to more than 60 young roses, include perennials, boxwoods, hydrangeas, Japanese Maples, and other companion plants.

Linda Pitra, President of the CGC, will give a brief introduction to the garden. Dr. Jane Corrarino, master gardener and member of the American Rose Society, will discuss growing roses organically without chemicals. Following the presentation, enjoy some refreshments and meet members of the CGC.

“Our club promotes mutual helpfulness among its members in the study of practical gardening and flower arranging,” Pitra said, “We encourage civic beautification and community planting and our goal is to further the conservation of native trees, plants, animals, and the environment.”

The club, organized in 1953, began maintaining the Vanderbilt Rose Garden 40 years ago.

Admission is free but registration is required by visiting www.vanderbiltmuseum.org or click below.

