Vanderbilt Museum presents Foraging with the ‘Wildman’ program March 13

Vanderbilt wild food tour

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport presents a special program, Foraging with the Wildman on Sunday, March 13 from 1 to 4 p.m.

Environmental educator and author Steve “Wildman” Brill, who gives wild food and ecology tours, and his daughter, Violet Brill, will offer the program on the estate grounds.

“The Vanderbilt Museum grounds — with cultivated areas, fields, thickets, and woods — is a bonanza for wild foods in late winter,” Brill said, “and everything the group will be finding is renewable.”

Brill said wild greens will be thriving in sunny areas and along trail edges. These include chickweed (which tastes like corn on the cob), lemony sheep sorrel, garlicky garlic mustard, spicy hairy bittercress, pungent field garlic, and wild carrots. Other habitats will provide many more delicious species, he said.

“Participants should bring plastic bags for veggies and herbs, and a paper bag in case we find early-season mushrooms, which spoil in plastic,” he said. “Digging implements such as small hand shovels are recommended, as roots will be in season.”

Everyone should also wear closed shoes, long pants, and long sleeves for protection from poison ivy and ticks, plus an extra layer of clothing in case it gets cold. Smoking and vaping are not allowed. Please note that this is the first day of Daylight Savings Time.

A 60-minute indoor presentation in the Vanderbilt Reichert Planetarium will precede a two-hour foraging tour, followed by a book signing. Brill’s books include Foraging in New York; Foraging with Kids; and The Wild Vegan Cookbook: A Guide to Preparing Wild (and Not-So-Wild) Foods.

Fee is $10 for adults and children 12 and older, free for children under 12. To register, visit www.vanderbiltmuseum.org. For more information, call 631-854-5579.