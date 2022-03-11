Business News: Ørsted/Eversource donates $10,000 to United Way’s Project Warmth

Ørsted/Eversource of East Setauket contributed $10,000 to United Way’s Project Warmth on March 1.

United Way of Long Island’s Project Warmth Fuel Fund Committee, a group of key representatives from the energy sector across Long Island including Ørsted/Eversource, is at the forefront of helping to warm the homes and hearts of neighbors in temporary financial distress.

Due to the collective efforts of individuals and corporations, United Way was able to impact over 3,200 adults and children, including seniors and veterans in need of emergency heating assistance this winter season.

As Long Island’s only island-wide non-governmental emergency heating fund, United Way’s Project Warmth is available as a safety net for individuals and families who are facing energy insecurity. Assistance with an oil delivery or heat-related utility bill means people have room in their budgets to cover essentials like food or medication.

“Many working or ALICE* families make financial trade-offs during the winter months to make ends meet. This can be as simple as paying for groceries for their family instead of a heating bill. Because of dedicated supporters like Ørsted/Eversource, United Way can be sure that Long Islanders’ homes remain heated, and in a safe manner,” said Theresa A. Regnante, President & CEO of United Way of Long Island.

To support Project Warmth for the 2022-23 season, please visit unitedwayli.org/projectwarmth.