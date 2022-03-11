Staller Center hosts annual gala March 12

Following engagements at The Kennedy Center and Carnegie Hall, classical music superstars Yo-Yo Ma (cello), Emanuel Ax (piano), and Leonidas Kavakos (violin) will take center stage at Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts for a gala celebration of the arts on March 12 at 8 p.m.

The all-Beethoven evening begins with the acclaimed musicians performing an arrangement of Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, “Pastoral” in a scoring by pianist Shai Wosner, Piano Trio in B-flat Major, Op. 11, “Gassenhauer”, and the Piano Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost.” A post-show Gala Celebration at the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery next door will immediately follow.

Prior to the gala evening, Yo-Yo Ma will receive an Honorary Doctorate in Music from Stony Brook University.

“We are honored to have the world-class artistry of Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, and Leonidas Kavakos on our stage for this special occasion,” said Alan Inkles, Staller Center Director. “This will be an exceptional opportunity for our gala audience to hear these artists of the highest caliber play two masterworks of Beethoven’s chamber music and a remarkable, revelatory arrangement of the composer’s enduring ‘Pastoral’ Symphony.”

While the event is sold out, Gala supporter tickets starting at $300 are still available and include reserved VIP section seating, admission to the post-show Gala Celebration at the Paul W. Zuccaire Gallery, and acknowledgement in the Gala Program gold pages. Gala proceeds support Staller Center programming and Educational Outreach initiatives.

The Staller Center for the Arts is located on the campus of Stony Brook University at 100 Nicolls Road in Stony Brook. For more information, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.