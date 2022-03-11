Town of Brookhaven Virtual Parking Permits on sale now

The Town of Brookhaven has announced that the 2022 Resident Virtual Parking Permit can be purchased on the Town website at www.BrookhavenNY.gov/Parking. The permit is also available to purchase in-person at the Town’s Parks and Recreation office located at 286 Hawkins Road in Centereach.

The 2022 Virtual Parking Pass eliminates the need for a parking sticker by using License Plate Recognition technology which allows operators to quickly and accurately read vehicle license plates.

The Town of Brookhaven Virtual Parking Permit allows free parking at all town beaches, pools, marinas and the Holtsville Ecology Site. The cost is $25 for Town residents. Resident Veteran, Handicapped and Senior Citizen permits are only $5.00. If you’re a veteran with a service-connected disability, the permit is free.

To purchase your 2022 Resident Virtual Parking Pass, or to get more information and proof of residency requirements, go to www.BrookhavenNY.gov/Parking.