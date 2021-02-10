Home Arts & Entertainment Vanderbilt Museum offers mid-winter school vacation fun!
During the mid-winter school break, the Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum will present Trivia & Craft, a live Zoom workshop for children in grades K-3, on Tuesday and Thursday, February 16 and 18, from 10 to 11 a.m.
A Vanderbilt Museum educator will present intriguing trivia about the animals in the Vanderbilt’s Stoll Wing dioramas and demonstrate an easy-to-do-at-home paper craft project.
Beth Laxer-Limmer, associate director of education, said, “Museums are integral to exploring our world and we’ve been successful bringing the Vanderbilt collections to children online in fun science-based programs.”
Cost is $10, free for museum members. To register, call 631-854-5539 or email [email protected].