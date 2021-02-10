Ronkonkoma Chamber hosts ribbon cutting ceremony for Super Greek

The Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Super Greek Gyro Bowls & More with a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 12.

Located at 966 Portion Road in the former Peter’s Kitchen, the restaurant specializes in gyro bowls and other Greek classics while providing their own twist to Greek street food with Greek Nachos and Poutine, homemade Spinach and Cheese Pies, and Greek sodas.

The event was attended by New York State Senators Alexis Weik and Mario Mattera, Brookhaven Town Councilman Kevin LaValle, Suffolk County Legislator Nick Caracappa’s Chief of Staff Robert Martinez, Ronkonkoma Chamber of Commerce President Kevin Hyms and Farmingville Hills Chamber President Michael Wentz, friends and family who wished owners Ralphy and Kostas Mokkas and Mikey Hernandez well on their new venture.

Operating hours are 11 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays, closed on Sundays. For more information, call 631-648-9080 or visit www.supergreekny.com.