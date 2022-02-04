Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium to reopen Feb. 5

The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum and Reichert Planetarium will reopen this weekend, Saturday and Sunday, February 5 to 6, from noon to 4:00 pm.

Starting Friday, February 11, the Vanderbilt will be open Friday through Sunday, 12 to 4 pm, and on Friday and Saturday nights for Planetarium shows at 8:00, 9:00, and 10:00. Masks are required inside all buildings.

On Saturday, February 5, the Planetarium will premiere a new show, Exoplanets: Discovering New Worlds. Visitors will be transported to planets orbiting faraway stars. Discovering exoplanets is one of today’s scientific goals, and finding life on those worlds is the next challenge.

Although science has not yet found evidence of alien life, this exciting program speculates on the existence of such life and explores how scientists are currently searching for exoplanets and their potential inhabitants. Recommended for ages 12 and up.Exoplanets will be showing Saturday afternoons at 3:00 pm from February 5 through March 20.