SBU Sports: Earlette Scott named America East Player of the Week

For the first time in her career, Stony Brook University senior guard Earlette Scott has been named the America East Player of the Week. Scott had a dominant two games as she helped Stony Brook to a 2-0 record on the week.

The senior averaged 16.0 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Scott shot an efficient 47.4 percent from the field, 57.1 percent from beyond the arc, and 100 percent from the stripe.

Scott filled the stat sheet for the Seawolves on Jan. 26 vs. the Catamounts. She finished with 17 points, four rebounds, and a team-high tying three steals. The guard shot 50.0 percent from the field and converted a perfect 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. Her eight made free-throws were the most that she has made in a game while at Stony Brook.

In Jan. 28th’s win over New Hampshire, the guard led the scoring for the Seawolves, recording a team-high 15 points. She also finished with a team-high three made three-pointers and shot 5-of-11 from the field in her 29 minutes of play.