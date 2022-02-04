Hendel Wealth Management Group provides meals to families of Ronald McDonald House

The team of Hendel Wealth Management Group of Smithtown recently provided home-cooked meals to more than twenty families residing at the Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park. Steps away from the hospital and their children’s bedsides, the 42-bedroom Ronald McDonald House in New Hyde Park provides the comforts of a home and compassionate care that meet the unique needs of families with sick children. With access to top hospitals and doctors, families can stay nearby and involved in their children’s care.

“We were honored to be welcomed at the Ronald McDonald House,” said Morgan Weil, Financial Advisor, Hendel Wealth Management Group, Raymond James Financial Services. “The circumstances that bring these families together are incredibly difficult and challenging, so the comforts of a home-cooked meal can make a difference in their day. We were proud to be part of that effort.”

“We are so grateful for the generosity shown by our friends at Hendel Wealth Management Group,” stated Matt Campo, CEO, Ronald McDonald House Charities New York Metro. “After a long day at the hospital, a home-cooked meal is so very appreciated by our resident families,”

