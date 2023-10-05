UNDER THE BIG TOP: Cirque Italia’s Water Circus Gold heads to Smith Haven Mall

1 of 6

By Kevin Redding

A time-traveling water circus is splashing into town this month to make dreams come true.

For those of all ages seeking thrills in the form of high-stakes performances, aerialists, jugglers, contortionists, trampoliners, archers, and the vibrant, multi-talented Alex the Clown at the center of a unique aquatic spectacle, Cirque Italia’s “Water Circus Gold” comes to life under a big white and blue tent at Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove from October 5 to 15.

Cirque Italia, the animal-free, human talent-only entertainment company, which was founded in Italy in 2012, has long blended its high-caliber production values (dazzling lasers, lighting, and its “Wheel of Death” contraption!) with reverence for the history of the European circus scene. Traveling across several cities and states, the show features an elaborate stage that contains 35,000 gallons of water and 27 computers controlling it, and 17 performers spanning 10 countries, from Argentina and Brazil to Ukraine and Romania, to deliver an unforgettable visual and narrative experience.

Get ready for leather jackets, poodle skirts, muscle cars, and Elvis and Little Richard to blare from the jukebox as the show tells the story of a 1950s-obsessed boy, dressed up as Alex the Clown, who goes to sleep and dreams of living in his favorite decade. Waking up in his own vivid dreamscape, he’s guided through the 1950s by grown-up Alex the Clown.

Behind the makeup and red nose is Alex Acero, 39, of Brazil, who has been performing as a clown, ringmaster, juggler, trampoliner, and trapeze artist with Cirque Italia for seven years. In line with the show, he has been dreaming of being in this world since he was a little kid and grew up in the kind of family where he didn’t have to “run away and join the circus.” A third-generation circus performer, Acero’s grandparents on his mother’s side were circus entertainers and his parents met at a carnival and are still actively performing to this day.

“I grew up watching the circus…some kids want to play with trucks, not me. I wanted to be a trapeze artist, I wanted to be a juggler. This is our way to play,” Acero said. “I’d wake up and see elephants, tigers, lions, and camels around me. That was my childhood!”

He officially joined the circus in Brazil at 9 years old, doing a trampoline act with his brother and honing his comedian skills even then. Traveling all over, he and his family would perform in tours that ran four to six months out of the year, with eight shows a week, which meant he was enrolled in at least 12 different schools throughout his childhood. Regular kid by day, circus entertainer by night.

As he got older, he said his passion for the lifestyle never waned. “I wanted to do this since I was a kid, that was always my dream. Growing up, I still have the same dream.”

At 20, he joined Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, through which he performed at Madison Square Garden, one of his most cherished memories.

“Now I’m working at one of the best shows in the United States,” Acero said of Cirque Italia. “People can expect a lot of lasers, music, and dance. Everybody asks if we get wet, we don’t. We work around the water. It’s like a huge pool and we have a little stage in the middle.

“During the show, I walk into the audience and ask for a quarter for the jukebox. It’s a show for the whole family.”

And Acero really means it. Not only is his wife, Vanessa Ferrari, a trapeze artist in the show but his daughters, Bianca, 12, and Sophia, 4, have joined the family trade too: Bianca is a dancer and Sophia has a walk-on appearance and shares a jukebox dance with her dad.

“We like to say we are families entertaining families,” Acero said. “And I mean thousands of families!” He takes pride in kids in the crowd loving his trampoline act and taking a piece of the show home with them through little stuffed dolls of Alex the Clown. “One mother said her daughter is 4 years old and she bought a cotton candy for her and she didn’t eat it because she was so entertained watching the show…I love that.”

Another excited performer in the show is Margarita Denysova, 24, originally from Ukraine and now living in New Jersey, who specializes in aerial acts, unicyle-riding, hula hooping, handstands, and juggling. With Cirque Italia for a year and a half, she said her childhood dreams have come to life through her emergence in the circus, which began for her at 18 in the Festival International du Cirque de Monte-Carlo.

“I remember going to a circus when I was about 7,” Denysova said, “and it gave me more questions than answers at that time. Because it was like, ‘It’s not possible!’ ‘How can you walk on the wire!’”

A dancer throughout her youth, she got a taste of her future at a circus school in Ukraine. “I was like ‘Oh my God, they jump, they spin, there’s people doing unicycle…I want to do that!’” She eventually attended the Kyiv Municipal Academy of Variety and Circus Arts, where she learned pantomime, circus history, and how to excel on the circus stage. Though it took some time to convince her parents that this was a fitting path for her, and lots of bad falls in the midst of practicing on the unicycle, she’s exactly where she wants to be.

“I’m good at what I’m doing and I’m enjoying it. You’re making people impressed and happy,” she said. “It’s a cool and unique show in the United States with the water stage we have. And animals should be living a free life, so it’s really good.” Referring to her unicycle training, she laughed, “I’ve fallen so many times, and you’re flying off it and landing on your back! I put a little bit of fear in myself just to have this adrenaline. I’m like, ‘Here we go!’”

Now able to balance on four-wheeled unicycles and juggle multiple pins at the same time, Denysova enjoys making a connection with the audience during Cirque Italia performances—especially the younger members.

“Sometimes in the intermission, I see some kids already doing a walkover and some cartwheels. I’m like ‘Wow! When did you learn this?’ It’s very nice, I like it!”

Cirque Italia will be performing shows October 5th through October 15th in a Big Top stationed in the parking lot at 313 Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove. Tickets can be purchased now starting at $10 to $50 depending on availability. For more information on times and tickets, call 941-704-8572 or visit www.cirqueitalia.com.