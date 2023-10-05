Comsewogue boys soccer holds on for narrow victory over East Hampton

Comsewogue senior Matthew Duran clears the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jake Sokolowski settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Sean Griffin redirects the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Matthew Duran maneuvers midfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Aidan Bayer heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Dale Allison heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Aidan Bayer takes flight. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Jake Sokolowski heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue goalie Ryan Worhle with a save. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Julian Dicecco settles the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue junior Brady Mueller pushes upfield. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Dylan Raspanti heads the ball for the go-ahead goal. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue scores. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue sophomore Sean Griffin heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Aidan Bayer redirects. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue senior Julian Dicecco heads the ball. Photo by Bill Landon
Comsewogue wins! Photo by Bill Landon

The East Hampton Bonackers paid a visit to Comsewogue High School Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 3, with a score to settle having lost, 2-0, to the Warriors in early September. After a goalless first half, it was Comsewogue’s Dylan Raspanti’s header off a corner kick that broke the ice for a 1-0 lead after 25 minutes of second half play.

East Hampton seemed to have the better offensive press, clearly winning the time of possession in the final minutes of the game and testing Comsewogue goalie Ryan Worhle. The junior keeper, however, was able to stave off East Hampton’s late game surge to hold on for the 1-0 victory in the League VI matchup. Worhle had six saves in goal.

With the win, Comsewogue improves to 5-3-0 in league play with four games remaining before postseason play begins.

— Photos by Bill Landon

