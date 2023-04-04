Two teens wanted for vandalism at former Dowling College

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate the males who allegedly painted graffiti in Oakdale last month.

Two males allegedly tagged “Love,” “Alone,” “soul,” and “Cant23” on buildings at the former Dowling College property, located at 150 Idle Hour Blvd. on March 8 at approximately 4:30 p.m.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.