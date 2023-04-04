Wanted for Melville grand larceny

1 of 4

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Suffolk County Police Second Precinct Crime Section officers are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three people who allegedly stole from a Melville store in March.

Two men and a woman entered DICK’s Sporting Goods, located at 870 Walt Whitman Road, on March 11 and allegedly stole assorted clothing. The merchandise was valued at $1,865. They left the scene in a white SUV.

Suffolk County Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS, utilizing a mobile app which can be downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com. All calls, text messages and emails will be kept confidential.