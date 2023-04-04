Arrests made for selling alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors in Coram, Middle Island

Suffolk County Police arrested six employees after they allegedly sold alcohol and liquid e-nicotine to minors at businesses in the Sixth Precinct on Sunday. In response to community complaints, Sixth Precinct Crime Section officers conducted an investigation into the sale of alcohol and e-cigarettes to minors at eight businesses, six of which had violations.

The following people were charged with alleged Unlawfully Dealing with a Child in the First Degree:

• Harmohinder Sidhu, 58, of Coram, an employee of GASCON, located at 443 Middle Country Road,

Coram.

• Ender Atay, 39, of Sound Beach, an employee of BP, located at 366 Middle Country Road, Coram.

• Rajender Kumar, 35, of Hicksville, an employee of Mobil, located at 145 Middle Country Road, Coram.

• Felix Castro, 46, of East Elmhurst, an employee of Express Deli Market, located at 16 Middle Country

Road, Coram.

• Raffat Hussain, 40, of Selden, an employee of Smiley Convenience Smoke Shop, located at 191 Middle

Country Road, Middle Island.

• Mohammed Harun, 55, of Mastic, an employee of Shell Gas, located at 809 Middle Country Road,

Middle Island.

Two local establishments were in compliance with the New York State law and refused to sell alcohol or liquid nicotine to minors.All six employees were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on April 21.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.