‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas’ heads to Smithtown for the holidays

The Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts presents an outdoor performance of Ken Ludwig’s ’Twas the Night Before Christmas at the Smithtown Historical Society’s Roseneath Cottage, 239 E. Main St., Smithtown on Nov. 27 to 29, Dec. 12, 13, 19, 20 and 24 at 11 a.m. Join a mouse, an elf, and a spunky little girl on a quest to find out why Santa missed their house last year. A joyful tribute to the holiday season! Tickets are $18 per person. Masks are mandatory. Stay after for photo opportunities with Santa at his workshop (5 person maximum) for an extra fee. For more information or to order, visit www.smithtownpac.org.