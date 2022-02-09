TVHS awarded Gardiner Grant to develop Culper Spy virtual reality experience

The Three Village Historical Society has been awarded a $125,000 grant from the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation. The grant will be used to create and install Digital Tapestry, an augmented reality experience created by the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation. Digital Tapestry will focus on core members of the Setauket based Culper Spy Ring during the American Revolution and will incorporate technology that can be experienced through an app utilized on smartphones.

The exhibit is scheduled to open late Spring 2022 at The Three Village Historical Society History Center in Setauket. Digital Tapestry is an innovative, interactive, virtual experience that will use archival imagery that will guide the user through the exhibit. While using the app inside the exhibit, guests will meet key members of the Culper Spy Ring, who lived and operated out of the Setauket area, including Abraham Woodhull, Benjamin Tallmadge and Anna Smith Strong, to name a few of the narrators.

Established in 1987 and currently led by Executive Director Kathryn M. Curran, the primary focus of the Robert David Lion Gardiner Foundation is the study of New York State history, with an emphasis on Suffolk County. Robert David Lion Gardiner, who passed away in August 2004, was the 16th Lord of the Manor of Gardiner’s Island, NY. To learn more about the Gardiner Foundation, its origins and purpose, please visit www.rdlgfoundation.org.

