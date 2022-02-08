$25,000 donation secures backup generator at Setauket group home

Thanks to a $25,000 donation, residents of a group home for adults with developmental disabilities in Setauket will have guaranteed power for the continuity of critical systems, including life-sustaining medical devices, in the event of a power outage. Funding for the whole-house backup generator was provided by Linda and Philip Veneziano.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the installation of the whole-house backup generator was recently held at the home, operated by Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI), where the Veneziano’s adult son, Christopher, resides. Mr. Veneziano is VP of Finance for Broadridge Financial Solutions and presently serves as Secretary of the Board of Directors at DDI.

“The addition of whole-house generators to our residences greatly enhances the lives of people with autism and other developmental disabilities, as well as the staff that care for them, by ensuring that their lives are not disrupted by power outages and that their health and safety are not jeopardized during emergencies,” explained John Lessard, CEO, DDI. “The generator will help ensure the continuity of electrical power and critical systems in the event of a power failure; we are thankful for this wonderful gift.”