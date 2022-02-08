John W. Engeman Theater donates $35,000 to Ecumenical Lay Council Pantry

On Feb. 8 co-owners of the John W. Engeman Theater Richard T. Dolce and Kevin J. O’Neill presented a check to the Ecumenical Lay Council Food Pantry of Northport at the First Presbyterian Church of Northport with money raised in support of the Food Pantry .

Following each performance of White Christmas, cast members collected donations for the Food Pantry. In total, $35,000 was collected during the run of the 2021 holiday production.

Co-Owner and Managing Director Kevin O’Neill stated that this fundraising effort represents an ongoing commitment to give back to the communities of Northport and greater Long Island. This is the eighth year that the Engeman Theater has raised funds for the Food Pantry and the First Presbyterian Church of Northport, which hosts the Food Pantry. To date, the Theater has donated over $214,000 to the First Presbyterian Church & the Ecumenical Lay Council Food Pantry.