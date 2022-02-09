‘Aged’ and ‘Matured’ – The advancement of two local businesses

Just like the perfectly aged cheeses at the Cheese & Spice Market and matured wines at Wines by Nature, these local businesses have evolved since opening, and in fact have developed a character of distinctness, uniqueness and quality that their customers have come to expect and love.

Located at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River, these privately owned businesses are situated near each other and create a perfect pairing for customers. Customers frequently go from one shop to the other seeking recommendations on cheese and wine pairings. Both stores proudly feature local products from Long Island and New York State.

The Cheese & Spice Market opened for business in October 2016, and since then owner Patty Kaczmarczyk has greatly expanded the selection of cheese, meats, spices, teas and other gourmet products, focusing on customer requests and expectations. “I love finding new cheeses and other products to bring into the store,” said Patty. “It’s fun introducing our customers to things they may never have tried before.”

Wines by Nature opened in July 2017 and has an outstanding selection of wines and spirits from small family run wineries and distilleries. “The key to our inventory selection is research and tasting,” said owner George Eldi. “The first criteria is always taste; it has to taste delicious! Then the other factors are added in, with value as it’s centerpiece, which is inherent with small, family run wineries.”

Kaczmarczyk and Eldi have over 70 years of combined experience in the food and wine business and were friends prior to opening their shops. They have a love for food, wine and cooking, and they are passionate about their businesses. Everything from the design and natural decor of their shops, the products they select, and customer service they provide is reflective of their knowledge and desire to make customers happy. In addition to describing selections and providing recommendations and samples, they work with customers to make custom cheese platters, gift baskets, and make local deliveries to demonstrate their commitment to their customers.

The Cheese & Spice Market (631-886-1521) and Wines by Nature (631-886-2800) look forward to the day that they can host tasting events in their shops, as they did before the pandemic. Be sure to “Like” and “Follow” them on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest updates and information about new products they bring into the store.