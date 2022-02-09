SBU Mall Walkers returns

Stony Brook University has announced the return of the Mall Walkers, a fun and easy free exercise program co-sponsored by Stony Brook University Hospital and Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove, that meets on the last Wednesday of the month at 10 a.m.

Members walk around the inside of the mall at their own pace, and after their workout enjoy a complimentary light snack and the opportunity to socialize. Membership includes monthly talks on a variety of health and wellness topics offered by experts from Stony Brook Medicine.

The Mall Walkers meet nine times a year (there will be no meeting in July, August and December). Walking dates for 2022 are February 23, March 30, April 27, May 25, June 29, September 28, October 26 and November 30. For more information, contact Stony Brook Medicine at 631-444-4000.