Let’s Eat: Treat overnight guests to a morning treat

By Heidi Sutton

November is here and that means that the holiday season is just around the corner. Entertaining for the holidays frequently involves welcoming overnight guests. In these instances, having breakfast and brunch foods on hand can ensure that those spending the night will have something tasty to eat when they rise in the morning. Make-ahead foods, such as scones, can be ideal because they are delicious at room temperature, which means you can accommodate guests who are early risers as well as those who prefer to sleep in.

This recipe for “Lemon-Ginger Scones” from Simply Scratch by Chef Laurie McNamara produces refreshing flavor in a buttery scone. Lemony, with a subtle ginger flair, they are finished off with a thick layer of powdered sugar. Serve with tea or coffee and your guests will be in heaven.

Lemon-Ginger Scones

YIELD: Makes 8 scones

INGREDIENTS:

1⁄2 cup cold heavy cream

2 large eggs

1 teaspoon organic lemon extract

1⁄2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

2 1⁄4 cups unbleached all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting

3 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1⁄4 teaspoon kosher salt

3⁄4 cup (11⁄2 sticks) cut into cubes

1⁄4 cup finely diced candied ginger

2 tablespoons grated lemon zest

1⁄4 cup powdered sugar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the oven to 400 F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. In a 2-cup liquid measuring cup, use a fork to beat together the heavy cream, eggs, lemon extract, and vanilla until combined. Chill until ready to use.

In a large bowl, combine the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Drop in the ice-cold butter and use a pastry cutter to cut the butter into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse wet sand.

Pour in the chilled cream mixture, ginger and lemon zest and use a rubber spatula to stir until just combined.

Turn the dough onto a lightly floured work surface and knead it a few times before forming it into a ball. With floured fingers, flatten it out into a 11⁄2-inch-thick round. Cut the round into 8 equal-sized wedges and transfer them to the prepared baking sheet.

Bake for 15 to 18 minutes, rotating the baking sheet halfway through baking. Transfer the baked scones to a wire rack to cool. Once the scones have cooled, dust generously with powdered sugar before serving.

Note: According to Chef Laurie McNamara, the key to any good scone recipe is using ice-cold ingredients, so cube the butter and keep it in the freezer, and keep everything else, with the exception of the dry ingredients, measured and combined in the fridge until you are ready to mix them in.