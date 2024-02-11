Town of Smithtown Municipal Service Facility takes upcycling to new heights

1 of 3

The Town of Smithtown Municipal Services Facility has grown programming and services for the 2024 calendar year, geared towards saving residents money while repurposing materials.

The newest program has people hitting pedal to the metal, quite literally with the Smithtown Bicycle Co-op. Residents can now upcycle their bicycles for a good cause, when they drop off bikes to Municipal Services Facility (MSF.) Last month MSF employees delivered seventeen bikes to Smithtown Bicycle Co-op, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization located at FlowerField (Unit 18) in St James. The organization fixes up and provides free bikes, classes and access to repair tools, promoting health, safety, education & the concept of “paying it forward” through Recycling, Education and Community. Residents can drop off used bicycles free of charge at MSF during regular hours.

Residents can also unload “plastic film” products such as shipping bags, grocery bags, bubble wrap, dry cleaning bags, zip-loc bags, produce bags, etc. The plastic film will be repurposed through NexTrex Recycling to produce various products such as recycled composite lumber.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Long Island Clothing & Textile Bins are now located at MSF. Clothing and other textiles may be dropped off at these bins during regular business hours. There is no charge however, donation receipts are not provided.

Back and Better for 2024

The crew at Smithtown’s Municipal Services Facility will continue extracting and setting aside construction materials, lumber, doors, & windows that can be repurposed/reused by residents. Items are sorted and displayed on the west side of the recycling building. This practice has become especially important as the town looks for ways to minimize construction disposal costs, increase recycling and save residents money. There is no fee for this service and materials are available on a first come first service basis.

Curbside No No’s

Construction materials cannot be disposed of with regular household trash for collection by the Town or your garbage carter. All construction materials must be disposed of at the Town’s Municipal Services Facility at 85 Old Northport Road, Kings Park (269-6600) for a fee. Residents can also make arrangements with contractors to dispose of construction debris properly.

Upcoming Free Events at MSF:

The 2024 Free Household Hazardous Waste collection events are scheduled for Saturdays: April 20th, July 13th and October 5th from 7AM-3PM.

The 2024 Free Paper Shredding events are scheduled for Saturdays: May 4th & Oct. 19th, from 9AM-3PM. Limit: 3 File Boxes per vehicle.

Both events (rain or shine) are held at the Smithtown Municipal Services Facility in Kings Park. Receive a $5 Home Depot card at all three Household Hazardous Waste events for safely disposing recyclable batteries, propane tanks and mercury containing devices.

HOURS: Monday – Saturday: 7:00AM to 3:15PM

The Town of Smithtown Municipal Services Facility is located at 85 Old Northport Road, in Kings Park