Man arrested for illegal car stunts in Melville

Suffolk County Police arrested a man on Feb. 10 in Melville under a new Suffolk County vehicle and

traffic code for performing stunts in public with his car.

In response to numerous community complaints, First Precinct Crime Section Officers were monitoring several areas for unlawful street gatherings when they came upon a large group of vehicles in Melville.

Officers observed Asad Zulfiqar performing donuts as he drove a 2024 BMW M3 Competition among several other vehicles while numerous pedestrians watched at approximately 10:15 p.m. Zulfiqar, 24, of Brooklyn, was arrested and charged with Unlawful Stunt Behavior in a Motor Vehicle and the BMW was seized.

Zulfiqar will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.