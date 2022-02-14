Town of Smithtown distributes at-home Covid tests

The At-Home Covid-19 Antigen test kit (made in the USA) which includes two tests per box, were delivered to senior living communities throughout the township, at the Senior Center and at Public Safety. Supervisor Wehrheim’s office worked alongside Legislators Kennedy and Trotta to ensure locations were not replicated with the Legislators drop off locations and distribution events, to maximize the reach. When supplies ran out late on Monday morning at Public Safety, Legislator Robert Trotta generously allotted additional kits for the remaining residents.

Suffolk County will continue to work with the Town of Smithtown to provide additional Covid-19 related resources & PPE supplies for anyone in need. Residents who may be homebound, or are unable to obtain at-home test kits may email the Supervisors office at [email protected] with requests. For additional information on future at-home test kit distribution events within the township, residents can download the Town of Smithtown Mobile App, available for free on Google Play and the App Store.

Did You Know?

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four (4) free at-home tests through the US Postal Service. You can obtain a free at-home test kit by visiting covidtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).