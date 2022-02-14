Town of Smithtown distributes at-home Covid tests

The Town of Smithtown successfully distributed over 2000 at-home Covid test kits to the most vulnerable population within the township. On Wednesday, Feb. 9, Town staff picked up 2,552 test kits from Suffolk County at the Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services. On Thursday, Feb. 10, Smithtown Officials delivered approximately 2000 tests to seniors and at-risk individuals within the community, and at the Senior Center. On Monday morning, Feb. 14, the Department of Public Safety orchestrated a distribution event, where residents could collect their at-home tests outside of the Maple Avenue building.

“I’m extremely grateful to our partners in government at Suffolk County for arranging the much needed supply to be distributed to our residents, especially those who need it most. Our community members who are retired or living on a fixed income have certainly felt the cost of inflation, and this pandemic, in ways that have severely reduced quality of life. No one should have to sacrifice nutrition or grocery budgets to purchase PPE like face masks and covid tests. We owe it to our most vulnerable to provide the resources necessary to keep everyone healthy. While I hope the latest wave of the omicron variant was the last peak of Covid-19; these test kits will go a long way towards keeping people safe while cases are on the decline,” said Supervisor Ed Wehrheim.

The At-Home Covid-19 Antigen test kit (made in the USA) which includes two tests per box, were delivered to senior living communities throughout the township, at the Senior Center and at Public Safety. Supervisor Wehrheim’s office worked alongside Legislators Kennedy and Trotta to ensure locations were not replicated with the Legislators drop off locations and distribution events, to maximize the reach. When supplies ran out late on Monday morning at Public Safety, Legislator Robert Trotta generously allotted additional kits for the remaining residents.

Suffolk County will continue to work with the Town of Smithtown to provide additional Covid-19 related resources & PPE supplies for anyone in need. Residents who may be homebound, or are unable to obtain at-home test kits may email the Supervisors office at [email protected] with requests. For additional information on future at-home test kit distribution events within the township, residents can download the Town of Smithtown Mobile App, available for free on Google Play and the App Store.

Did You Know?

Residential households in the U.S. can order one set of four (4) free at-home tests through the US Postal Service. You can obtain a free at-home test kit by visiting covidtests.gov or by calling 1-800-232-0233 (TTY 1-888-720-7489).

