WAITING FOR CUPID

Tom Caruso spied this female cardinal on a Bittersweet vine during a recent visit to Arthur Kunz County Park in his hometown of Smithtown. He writes, ‘I found the bird sitting on a branch looking at the barren trees around her as if she was reluctantly resigned to the cold, unforgiving months of winter to come. Although the park is small, it has a lot to offer as far as wildlife and scenery.

