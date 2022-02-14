New York LOTTO second prize winning ticket sold in Port Jeff

The New York Lottery recently announced a second prize-winning ticket for the Feb. 9.

New York LOTTO drawing was sold at the Village Grocery on Main Street in Port Jefferson. The prize-winning ticket is worth $68,895.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 9 New York LOTTO drawing are 13 – 18 – 29 – 32 – 39 – 47 and Bonus Number 42.

The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number. The jackpot for the drawing to be held on Feb. 12 is $4.2 million.

To win the New York LOTTO jackpot, players must match six numbers drawn from a field of one to 59. New York LOTTO drawings are televised every Wednesday and Saturday at approximately 11:21 p.m.

A New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.