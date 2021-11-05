The public is invited to join Town of Huntington officials, the Huntington Veterans Advisory Board, New York State and Suffolk County officials for a Veterans Day Ceremony on Sunday, November 7 at 11 a.m. on Veterans Plaza on the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main Street, Huntington, to honor veterans of the Town of Huntington and across our Nation.

Veterans Day 2021 commemorates the centennial of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Located at Arlington National Cemetery, the Tomb was initially dedicated by the Army on Armistice Day, November 11, 1921, with the burial of an unknown service member from World War I. Over the past century, additional unknowns have been buried at the Tomb, and the site has become a people’s memorial that inspires reflection on service, valor, sacrifice and mourning.

2021 also marks the 80th anniversary of the bombing on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. Veterans Advisory Board member Mortimer Roberts, a World War II veteran, will lead the Pledge of Allegiance. The World War II Memorial on Veterans Plaza now displays 365 new names added at a special ceremony on October 3, 2021 after a years-long outreach effort to properly recognize all Huntington residents who served in World War II. The names on the memorial now total 6,365.

The ceremony will feature patriotic music and take place on Veterans Plaza amid the American flag display known as the “Field of Honor,” as well as a 30-foot American flag displayed between fire trucks from the Huntington Fire Department and Huntington Manor Fire Department.

Refreshments donated by Buttercooky Bakery and Dunkin Donuts will be served after the ceremony. South Huntington Cub Scout Pack 406 volunteers will be assisting with program distribution.

The Kiwanis Club of Huntington is sponsoring a “Field of Honor” of American flags on display at Huntington Town Hall. 3’x5’ American flags are mounted on 8’ poles surrounding Veterans Plaza on the front lawn of Huntington Town Hall. Each flag has its own custom-printed gold ribbon personalized and dedicated to each veteran honoree. Flags can be purchased at BuyAFlag.org for $35. Flags were assembled in early September 2021 and will be taken down in December 2021. Net proceeds benefit veterans’ and children’s causes in Huntington.

Event:

DATE: Sunday, November 7, 2021

TIME: 11:00 a.m.

PLACE: Veterans Plaza, Huntington Town Hall, 100 Main Street, Huntington

(Front lawn of Town Hall, park in lot and walk through building)

For information about the Veterans Day Ceremony, please call 631-351-3012 or [email protected]