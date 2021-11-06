Brookhaven Town Councilmember Jonathan Kornreich joined Dr. Sanjay Godhwani for the grand opening of Island Rheumatology and Osteoporosis, PC, 10 Roosevelt Avenue in Port Jefferson Station on Oct. 9. The celebration included a ribbon cutting and presentation of a certificate of congratulations.

“Congratulations to Dr. Sanjay Godhwani and his wife Puja on creating a beautiful space that will promote wellness throughout our community. Upon meeting Dr. Godhwani I quickly recognized his commitment to high-quality care and passion for his profession. I wish him nothing but success at his new location,” said Councilmember Korneich. For more information, call 631-886-2844 or visit www.islandrheumatology.com.