Town of Huntington to celebrate Municipal Clerks’ Week from May 5 to 8

Huntington Town Clerk and Records Management Officer Andrew Raia invites everyone to get a history of Huntington as the town celebrates Municipal Clerks’ Week from May 5 to May 8 with an open house at Town Hall, 100 Main St., Huntington from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Visitors can view the town’s old records chest, old maps, the statue of American Hero Nathan Hale, the town’s ID dating 1666, Native American deeds, exhibits, memorabilia and other interesting documents during this free tour.

For further information on tours, please contact the Town Archivist, Antonia Mattheou at 631-351-3035, email [email protected] or click on link https://www.huntingtonny.gov/ Archives.

Large group tours of 10 or more can be accommodated by scheduling an appointment through Town Archivist Antonia Mattheou.