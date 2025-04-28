Beautifying the world, one tree at a time

Middle Country Public Library patrons recently left the library with more than a book.

In honor of Arbor Day, MCPL’s Centereach branch held a native small tree and shrub giveaway on April 25. Patrons visited the library to secure two trees or shrubs to take home and plant in their yards.

Trees and shrubs not only improve the aesthetic value of one’s landscapes but they also improve air and water quality, conserve energy, and produce wildlife food and cover. Shrubs were procured from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.