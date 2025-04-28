SBU students’ visas reinstated

Eleven students who had their visas revoked, thereby preventing them from working and making them vulnerable to deportation, have now had their records restored.

Last month the students were informed by SBU’s department of Global Affairs that their Student Exchange and Visitor Information System records were revoked. They were among thousands of international students nationwide to receive the message.

On Friday, the Department of Justice started restoring some of the over 1,800 visas that were terminated.

“This change means on-campus employment can be restored, and allows these students to return their full attention to their academic pursuits,” Provost Carl W. Lejuez, Vice Provost for Graduate Education Celia Marshik and Senior Associate Provost for Global Affairs Lindsi Walker wrote in an email sent to SBU faculty and students.

The reversal comes as litigation against the federal government mounts, with students arguing that the revocations were unconstitutional.

After Stony Brook University announced the terminations on April 10, students gathered in following days to express their solidarity with the students affected and to urge the university to help defend against deportation.

“Stony Brook is deeply enriched by the perspectives and contributions of our global community,” the letter from Lejuez, Marshik and Walker reads, “and we are proud to learn, teach, and conduct research alongside our exceptional international students and scholars.

Reportedly, the students were still attending classes during the period where their visas were inactive.