Long Island Game Farm kicks off 55th anniversary year with a day of festivities May 3

Join the Long Island Game Farm, 489 Chapman Blvd., Manorville in celebrating their 55th anniversary year with day long festivities on Saturday, May 3 at 10 a.m.

Led by Master of Ceremonies Doug Geed, the event will kick off with a ribbon cutting ceremony of the Woodland Trail, a universal access trail suitable for wheelchairs. The trail renovation was made possible with funds from Suffolk County Jumpsmart program. The ribbon cutting will open Woodland Trail for the start of the Trail Trot & Animal Antics, a non-competitive run/walk through the trail followed by animal inspired challenges (antics) for the children.

In addition, the day will include:

— An Open House where guests will meet the Game Farm Team, Camp Counselors, and partners to learn about what’s new at the Game Farm this year including a summer music series and the Re-Photo Project.

— Kids craft activities by Macaroni Kid. Refreshments will be served.

— Performances by local songwriters and the Eastport South Manor Junior High Orchestra on the new Susan M. Novak Stage.

—Game Farm Director Greg Drossel will lead groups on a Woodland Trail Walk while he shares the Game Farm vision for the Trail.

— Artist Tonito Valderrama will invite attendees to participate in the creation of The Great Nest of Life Installation Project, an interactive nature sculpture celebrating birds of Long Island.

— Boy Scout Sam Zvolensky will show his Eagle Award Project, a sensory garden at the Game Farm while Scouts Adalia Haas and Summer Realander will talk about the Gold Award projects they are each working on.

— Nick Jacinto will talk about his animals and his upcoming Weekends with Nature Nick at the Game Farm.

— Anthony Graziano, Long Island Landscape Photographer and conservation advocate will talk about his work and upcoming photo and IPhone photography classes at the Game Farm.

— Dr. Heidi MacALpine and Noelle Grogan, community collaborators promoting health and wellbeing through the creative arts, will demonstrate and talk about their work and upcoming program.

— And of course visit with the many unique animals that call the Game Farm home.

“The Long Island Game Farm was one of our Island’s first tourist attractions and it remains one of our most treasured landmarks. It’s brought pleasure and joy to the Geeds and thousands of other families through the decades and I’m excited about this new chapter for the Game Farm and the Novak Family,” said Geed.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 55 years since my family moved into the Manorville site and created the Long Island Game Farm. I’m happy to be honoring my parents by sharing this accomplishment with the people of Long Island. I am grateful to Suffolk County for making our Trail and new stage possible through Jumpsmart funds,” said Long Island Game Farm President Melinda Novak.

Discounted admission for the day is $15 per person, children under age 2 are free.

Registration for the Trail Trot for youth, ages 3-12 years is in advance and includes admission to the Game Farm and a commemorative t-shirt. To register and for further information, visit https://www.longislandgamefarm.com/trailtrot.

ABOUT LONG ISLAND GAME FARM

Long Island Game Farm Wildlife Park and Children’s Zoo was founded in 1970 by Stanley and Diane Novak. As the largest combined children’s zoo and wildlife park on LongIsland, they offer families a natural environment where they can learn about wildlife and animals through education and entertainment. A member of American Association of Zookeepers and Zoological Association of America, the farm is located at 489 Chapman Boulevard, Manorville, New York 11949. For more information, visit longislandgamefarm.com, email [email protected], or call 631-878-6644. Find Long Island Game Farm on Instagram and Facebook at @longislandgamefarm.