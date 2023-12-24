Town of Huntington breaks ground on new Halesite Marina Park

The Town of Huntington announced the commencement of construction at Halesite Marina Park, which is located directly behind the Halesite Fire Department north of Halesite Marina. In the coming months, the park will undergo a major facelift.

The plans include replacing the 60-year old bulkhead and new expanded floats to benefit transient and resident boaters, a redesign of the parking lot to improve traffic flow and add an additional 15 parking stalls, also the replacement of the existing flagpole, including a flag lighter.

The overall look of the park will be consistent with Halesite Marina. Brick pavers will replace concrete paths and decorative pedestrian street lighting will be added. The entire park will be replanted with native species plants and natural pollinators to improve the overall environmental feel of the park.

“Our parks are a lifeline for our residents”, said Huntington Supervisor Ed Smyth (R). “My administration is fully committed to improving our parks and adding to the quality of life for taxpayers, their families and visitors alike.”

Completion of the project is slated for the end of summer 2024 and the planting will begin in that fall.

More details of the project can be found on the Town of Huntington website, huntingtonny.gov/news/?FeedID=5732.