Town of Brookhaven to provide free child safety seat checks Sept. 21 & 23

Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro is announcing two free child safety seat check events to be held on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 23, from 8 a.m. to noon, at Safety Town, 249 Buckley Road in Holtsville. The events are being held during the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Child Passenger Safety Week (Sept. 17-23, 2023). In addition, the Brookhaven Highway Department Traffic Safety Division will be hosting a technician child safety seat certification class next week.

The Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, along with certified technicians from the Brookhaven Highway Department, will be on hand to inspect car seats and make sure children are riding in the right car seats for their age and size as they grow.

“Car crashes are a leading cause of death for children,” said Brookhaven Highway Superintendent Daniel Losquadro. “Many parents and caregivers believe they know how to use the correct child restraints for their children, but these restraints are frequently used incorrectly. I am happy to provide these free car seat inspections to teach parents and caregivers how to identify, choose and correctly install the right car seat for their child’s age and size.”

The Child Safety Seat Checks are funded, in part, by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration with a grant from the New York State Governors Traffic Safety Committee. Inspections are by appointment only; call 631-451-5335 to reserve your spot.