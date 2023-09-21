Times … and dates: Sept. 21 to 28, 2023

Ongoing

Stone Bridge Nighthawk Watch

Every evening from Aug. 27 through Oct. 6, from 5:30 p.m. until dusk, the Four Harbors Audubon Society will be tallying migrating Common Nighthawks to better understand nighthawk population trends. Join them at the Stone Bridge at Frank Melville Memorial Park, One Old Field Road, Setauket to witness nighthawks as they pass over during their migratory journey to their wintering grounds in Brazil and Argentina. Visit www.4has.org for further details.

Thursday Sept. 21

Harbor Jazz Festival

Jazz lovers are invited to attend the 8th annual Harbor Jazz Festival at The Jazz Loft, 275 Christian Ave., Stony Brook tonight through Sept. 23. Each day brings a line-up of jazz greats, including some of the top internationally and nationally recognized talents. All events on Sept. 23 are free and take place on the front lawn of the Jazz Loft and on the Stony Brook Village Green. 631-751-1895, www.thejazzloft.org

Summer Thursday Concert

Join the Long Island Museum, 1200 Route 25A, Stony Brook for its final Summer Thursday to bid farewell to the season from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Enjoy traditional Mexican music performed by Mariachis Nuevo Amanecer, and view the new exhibition on view in the Art Museum: SOMOS/WE ARE: Latinx Artists of Long Island. Pack a picnic, and enjoy entertainment and the Museum grounds. Free. 631-751-0066

Avalon Astronomy Night – just added!

Avalon Nature Preserve in Stony Brook will host a live observing session (weather permitting) focusing on Saturn and some early Fall deep space objects at The Observatories off Shep Jones Lane from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Parking will be permitted in the barn parking lot. Pre-registration not required. Free.

Friday Sept. 22

Harbor Jazz Festival

See Sept. 21 listing.

Irish Night in Kings Park

Erin go bragh! The Leo P. Ostebo Kings Park Heritage Museum at RJO Middle School, 101 Church St., Kings Park presents Irish Night 2023, an evening celebrating Irish heritage, in the auditorium at 7 p.m. Free. 631-269-3305

Charles Busch heads to CAC

Join the Cinema Arts Centre, 423 park Ave., Huntington for a special night with the stage and screen legend Charles Busch at 7:30 p.m. The program will feature a screening of Die Mommie Die, followed by a discussion with Dr. Jud Newborn. Busch will be signing copies of his lauded new memoir, Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy with a concert by Lydia Sabosto. Film and discussion only: $28, $23 members; film, discussion and copy of book: $43 public, $38 members. www.cinemaartscentre.org

Saturday Sept. 23

Harbor Jazz Festival

See Sept. 21 listing.

Great Cow Harbor Weekend

Village of Northport’s annual Great Cow Harbor Weekend kicks off today at 8:30 a.m. with a 10K race followed by a concert and lighted boat display at Northport Village Park at 8 p.m. The festivities continue on Sept. 24 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Main Street is closed to cars as visitors enjoy rides, games, food, music, arts and craft vendors, sidewalk sales and a parade at noon. 631-261-7502, www.cowharbor.org

Fall Yard Sale

Join the Yaphank Historical Society for its annual Fall Yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the grounds of the Hawkins House, 4 Yaphank Avenue, Yaphank. Featuring a large variety of crafts, collectibles, and household items. Rain date is Sept. 24. 631-924-4803, www.yaphankhistorical.org.

Port Jefferson Hill Climb

The Port Jefferson Conservancy will host a re-enactment of the 1910 Hill Climb from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Come cheer on antique cars as they retrace the original Hill Climb course from the Port Jefferson Village Center, 101-A E. Broadway, Port Jefferson to the top of East Broadway followed by a car parade through the village. Gates open at 8 a.m. Rain date is Sept. 30. 631-238-2290, portjeff.com

Brookhaven Country Fair

The Town of Brookhaven’s Country Fair returns to the historic Longwood Estate located on Longwood Road and Smith Road in Ridge today and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Enjoy traditional crafts, vendors, colonial cooking, Revolutionary War and Civil War re-enactments, music by the Ed Travers Band, pet shows, vintage apron show, house tours, and children’s activities. Leashed dogs permitted. Held rain or shine. Admission is $5, children 12 and under free. 631-924-1820, www.brookhavenny.gov

Community Wide Yard Sale

Sound Beach Civic Association hosts its 3rd annual Community Wide Yard Sale as well as the second yearly coat drive at the Adopt-A-Spot, 30 New York Ave., Sound Beach from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Over a dozen households are participating. Stop by to find a hidden treasure and share the warmth with those less fortunate. The Sound Beach Fire Dept. will bring an engine/ambulance and set up a recruitment table as well as have raffle tickets and challenge coins you can buy. Rain date is Sept. 30. 631-744-6952.

Greenlawn Church Fair

First Presbyterian Church, 497 Pulaski Road, Greenlawn will present its annual Church Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will feature craft vendors, raffles, indoor rummage sale, live music and a food court. Something for everyone! Rain date is Sept. 30. 631-261-2150

Library Craft Fair

Sachem Public Library, 150 Holbrook Road, Holbrook will hold a craft fair from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Stop by and peruse handmade crafts and specialty items. 631-588-5024

Gallery North Outdoor Art Show

Gallery North, 90 North Country Road, Setauket presents its 57th annual Outdoor Art Show & Music Festival today and Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Featuring some of the finest art and craft from regional artists and artisans, the event will also include live musical performances, kids activities, as well as delicious food vendors. Awards are granted for best in show for each category, including crafts, fiber art, glass art, jewelry, painting, photography, pottery, printmaking, and more. Free admission. 631-751-2676, www.gallerynorth.org

Happy Harbor Day – This event has been postponed to Sept. 30.

The Village of Nissequogue and The Friends of Stony Brook Harbor will host Happy Harbor Day to raise awareness of Stony Brook Harbor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 555 Long Beach in Nissequogue. The day will include presentations by environmental and marine science experts, an aquarium touch tank, carnival games, music, art contest and more. Free admission. 631-862-7400

CommUniversity Day

Enjoy a festival of fun and discovery for all ages at Stony Brook University’s annual CommUniversity Day at the Academic Mall from noon to 4 p.m. with health screenings, Teddy Bear Clinic, fun crafts, duck race, food court, community art projects, giveaways and much more. Free admission. Held rain or shine. www.stonybrook.edu/CommUniversity

Draw Out! Arts Festival

Join the Heckscher Museum of Art, 2 Prime Ave., Huntington for its annual Draw Out! Community Arts Festival, a day of creativity, art, music, and family fun for all ages, from noon to 5 p.m. Enjoy watercolor painting in scenic Heckscher Park, create a collage and sketch from a live model, enjoy live music on the terrace by Jason Dorsa and traditional songs and dances by the boys & Girls Club of the Shinnecock Nation and take part in a docent-led tour of the museum’s latest exhibits. Free. No reservations required. 631-380-3230, www.heckscher.org

BEE Amazing! event

Starflower Experiences presents BEE Amazing!, a celebration of bees at Manor Farm, 210 Manor Road, Huntington from 1 to 5 p.m. Learn about bees and native plants and help plant a pollinator garden with games, crafts, vendors and a costume contest. $5 per person. Rain date is Sept. 24. 631-213-1927

Pat Methany in Concert

Jazz legend Pat Methany heads to Stony Brook University’s Staller Center for the Arts, 100 Nicolls Road, Stony Brook at 8 p.m. as part of his solo tour to coincide with his new album, Dream Box. The concert will feature personal and fan favorites. Tickets to the Main Stage event range from $61 to $90. To order, call 631-632-2787 or visit www.stallercenter.com.

Sunday Sept. 24

Great Cow Harbor Weekend

See Sept. 23 listing.

Brookhaven Country Fair

See Sept. 23 listing.

Gallery North Outdoor Art Show

See Sept. 23 listing.

Pancake Breakfast Fundraiser

Pass the maple syrup! The Setauket Fire Department Auxiliary Department will hold their annual Pancake Breakfast/Chinese Auction Fundraiser from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Setauket Fire Department’s Station #2, 9 Arrowhead Lane, East Setauket. Tickets at the door are $10 adults, $8 seniors, $6 children under age 10, and toddlers under 2 are free. [email protected]

Lions Club Car Show

The Port Jefferson Lions Club invites the community to its 2nd annual judged Car Show at Brookhaven Town Hall, 1 Independence Hill, Farmingville from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Presented by The Fabulous 50s & 60s Nostalgia Car Club, the event will feature food, music, raffles and vendors with over 14 trophy classes plus a special people’s choice trophy decided by YOUR vote. Proceeds will sponsor a guide dog for the blind. Rain date is Oct. 1. 631-680-7212

Heritage Country Fair

The Smithtown Historical Society, 211 E. Main St., Smithtown will hold its annual Heritage Country Fair from noon to 4 p.m. with Island Long Riders Cowboy Mounted Shooting displays, petting zoo and pony rides, live music, historical reenactions, blacksmithing, spinning and other demonstrations, a vendor market, touch a truck and so much more. Tickets are $5 per person. Held rain or shine. 631-265-6768.

Stories in Stone Garden Cemetery Tour

Join the Whaling Museum 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor for a Stories in Stone Garden Cemetery Tour at 1 p.m. or at 3 p.m. Did you know that before public parks existed, people enjoyed garden cemeteries – a Victorian revolution to enjoy more of nature? Get acquainted with some of St. John’s Cemetery’s permanent residents and discover the fascinating burial customs of the Victorian era, such as the intriguing practice of post-mortem photography. Suitable for ages 12+. $15 participant, $10 Museum Members. ​Register online. Limited space. *This tour takes place at St. John’s Memorial Cemetery. Register Sep 24 @ 1pm, Register Sep 24 @ 3pm

Medicine Fish in concert

The Long Island Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame, 97 Main St., Stony Brook will host a concert by Medicine Fish from 3 to 4 p.m. Featuring John Velsor on guitar and vocals; Julian “Laserz” Maultsby on bass and vocals; Ryan Griffin on drums and percussion; and James “The Hat” Messina on guitar and vocals. Free with admission to the museum. 631-689-5888, www.limusichalloffame.org.

Owl Prowl

Join Sweetbriar Nature Center, 62 Eckernkamp Drive, Smithtown for an Owl Prowl from 6:45 to 8:45 p.m. Learn about some of the Center’s resident owls and then embark on a walk into the darkness to enjoy the night and call some owls. Meet behind the main house and check in. Wear bug spray and bring a flashlight just in case. Open to families with children ages 5y and up. $15 per person at www.sweetbriarnc.org.

Monday Sept. 25

No events listed for this day.

Tuesday Sept. 26

Stony Brook Walking Tour

Ward Melville Heritage Organization (WMHO) will host a walking tour experience, Unwind & Uncork History: The Story of Wine & the Stony Brook Grist Mill on today at 3 p.m. and again on Sept. 27 at 3 p.m. Tour-goers will “uncork” the stories of the Stony Brook Grist Mill (c. 1751), the sight of Long Island’s very first vineyard. This will include a tour of the Stony Brook Grist Mill, the scandalous story of Edward Kane, his Lakeside Wine Company, and a brief lesson on wine. Fee for the tour is $25 per person and includes a bottle of authentic Catawba wine from Lake Side Emotions Wine Boutique. All participants must be 21 or older. Advance registration is required by calling 631-751-2244.

Beyond the Book Club

The Whaling Museum, 301 Main St., Cold Spring Harbor kicks off its fall session of Beyond the Book Club tonight at 6:30 p.m. The Apparitionists: A Tale of Phantoms, Fraud, Photography, and the Man Who Captured Lincoln’s Ghost by Peter Manseau will be discussed in detail. Participants of this session will explore the intriguing history of Victorian-era spirit photography: supernatural ‘proof’ of ghosts which endured for decades and reflects the human desire to communicate beyond the physical. Historic photographs from the local Jones-Hewlett family will be on view for the group. $15 per person person. www.cshwhalingmuseum.org

Wednesday Sept. 27

Stony Brook Walking Tour

See Sept. 26 listing.

Cruise Night at The Shoppes

Cruise Nights are back at The Shoppes at East Wind, 5768 Route 25A, Wading River from 5 to 9 p.m. every Wednesday through Oct. 25. Check out the fine array of classic and coveted automobiles from car enthusiasts from across Long Island in The Shoppes parking lot. 631-929-3500

A Night at the Oscars

Flowerfield Celebrations, 199 Mills Pond Road, St. James hosts a fundraiser by Celebrate St. James, A Night at the Oscars, to create the St. James Community Cultural Arts Center, from 6 to 11 p.m. The evening will honor founders Jack Ader, Natalie Weinstein and Arline Goldstein. Tickets are $195 per person at www.celebratestjamestheater.org, 631-984-0201

Thursday Sept. 28

Vanderbilt lecture

Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Road, Centerport will host Andrew Lipman, Associate Professor of History at Barnard College, for a lecture based on his award-winning book The Saltwater Frontier: Indians and the Contest for the American Coast in the Charles and Helen Reichert Planetarium theater at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10, members free at www.vanderbiltmuseum.org.

Native American Drumming

All Souls Parish House, 10 Mill Pond Road, Stony Brook will host an evening of Native American Drumming from 7 to 8:45 p.m. Native American Drumming Meditation is a spiritual healing practice that is thousands of years old. Led by elder drummer, Ric Statler, drumming meditation seeks to integrate the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual parts of the human self, creating a state of well-being. Please call 631-655-7798 for more information.

The Crossroads of Verse

Temple Beth El, 660 Park Ave., Huntington presents The Crossroads of Verse at 7:30 p.m. Emily-Sue Sloane (poet) and Linda Sussman (singer-songwriter) connect their artistry in a program designed to stir the heart and mind. Don’t miss this special event crafted by these award-winning artists! Free and open to all. Light refreshments will be served. Questions? Email [email protected].

Film

‘Have You Got It Yet?

Cinema Arts Centre, 423 Park Ave., Huntington will screen Have You Got It Yet? The story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd on Sept. 25 at 7:30 p.m. Cult icon, enigma, recluse… the life of Syd Barrett, founding member of Pink Floyd, is full of unanswered questions. Until now. Featuring new interviews with Roger Waters, David Gilmour, and Nick Mason. Tickets are $15, $10 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

‘The Scarlet Letter’

As part of its Anything But Silent series, the Cinema Arts Centre will screen The Scarlet Letter (1926) with live accompaniment by Ben Model on Sept. 26 at 7:30 p.m. Adapted from Nathaniel Hawthorne’s 1850 novel, Victor Sjöström’s The Scarlet Letter stars silent film superstar Lillian Gish as Hester Prynne, a young Puritan woman in a loveless marriage to a much older man. Tickets are $17 $12 members at www.cinemaartscentre.org.

Theater

‘The Prom’

Theatre Three, 412 Main St., Port Jefferson kicks off its 53rd season with The Prom from Sept. 16 to Oct. 21. As the lights dim on four fading Broadway stars, they wildly seek the spotlight. Courting the controversy surrounding a small-town Indiana prom, the quartet invades a community that wants to keep the party straight. Tickets are $40 adults, $32 seniors, $20 students, $20 children ages 5 to 12. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Rent’

Smithtown Center for the Performing Arts, 2 E. Main St., Smithtown presents Jonathan Larson’s Rent from Sept. 16 to Oct. 22. Based loosely on Puccini’s La Boheme, the groundbreaking musical follows a year in the life of a group of impoverished young artists and musicians — Roger, Mimi, Tom, Angel, Maureen, Joanne, Benny and Mark — struggling to survive and create in New York’s Lower East Side, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Tickets are $35 adults, $32 seniors, $28 students. To order, call 800-595-4849 or visit www.smithtownpac.org.

Every Brilliant Thing’

Theatre Three, 412 Main Street, Port Jefferson, in association with Response Crisis Center, presents Every Brilliant Thing, a one-man show starring Jeffrey Sanzel, on the Second Stage from Sept. 17 to Oct. 8. With audience members recruited to take on supporting roles, Every Brilliant Thing is a heart-wrenching, hilarious story of depression and the lengths we will go for those we love. All seats are $20. Fifty percent of the gross proceeds of this production will benefit Response Crisis Center. To order, call 631-928-9100 or visit www.theatrethree.com.

‘Beautiful’

Main stage theater continues at the John W. Engeman Theater with Beautiful: The Carole King Musical from Sept. 14 to Oct. 29. From the chart-topping hits she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing success with Tapestry, the show takes you back to where it all began–and takes you on the ride of a lifetime. Featuring such unforgettable classics as “You’ve Got a Friend,” “One Fine Day,” “So Far Away,” and many more. This Tony® and Grammy® Award-winning show is filled with the songs you remember and a story you’ll never forget. Tickets range from $85 to $95. To order, call 631-261-2900 or visit www.engemantheater.com.

‘Smoker’

The Performing Arts Studio, 224 E. Main St., Port Jefferson presents Totally True Things, a solo storytelling show series produced by Lifestage, Inc that will feature award-winning artists sharing true stories that focus on mental health issues, beginning with Smoker, written and performed by Bob Brader, on Oct. 1 at 4 p.m. John Martin from the Suffolk County Office Of Health Education will join Brader and the show director Suzanne Bachner for a talkback Q&A facilitated by host/producer Jude Treder-Wolff following the performance. Tickets are $20 online at Eventbrite, $25 at the door.

‘Antigone Now: A Short Drama’

The Theatres at Suffolk County Community College present Antigone Now: A Short Drama by Melissa Cooper in Theatre 119, Islip Arts Building Suffolk County Community College, 533 College Road, Selden on Oct. 5, 6, 7, 12, 13, 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 8 and 15 at 2 p.m. In the midst of a bombed-out city still feeling the aftershocks of war, the rebellious and intense Antigone defies her uncle to bury her disgraced brother. This contemporary response to the myth of Antigone brings powerful, modern prose to an ancient and universal story. *Mature Content General admission: $15, veterans and students 16 years of age or younger $10. For tickets call 631-451-4163.

‘An Inspector Calls’

Minstrel Players, Houghton Hall, Trinity Episcopal Church, 130 Main St., Northport presents J.B. Priestley’s An Inspector Calls from Oct. 14 to 22. Tickets are $20 adults, $15 seniors and students. To order, call 516-361-7232 or email [email protected].

Send your calendar events to [email protected]